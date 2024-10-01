Raptors Share Update on Scottie Barnes' Status at Training Camp
Scottie Barnes has been excused from the start of training camp for the Toronto Raptors.
The fourth year forward is away for personal reasons, the team told reporters in Montreal. Barnes was at Media Day for the Raptors on Monday but did not make the trip to training camp.
Toronto will also be without rookie first-round pick Ja’Kobe Walter and veteran guard Bruce Brown Jr. as training camp begins Tuesday.
Walter is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in offseason training during a collision with Barnes. He is not expected to miss much time and should be ready to ramp up for the start of the season.
Brown is recovering from offseason knee surgery and is expected to miss at least three weeks before his status will be updated. He was dealing with a knee injury when last season ended but was cleared over the summer, Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Monday. It was only when Brown began ramping up for the season that the knee injury returned and the organization opted for surgery.
Toronto will spend this week training in Montreal before the preseason starts on Oct. 6 against the Washington Wizards in the annual Canada Series game that’ll take place at the Bell Centre this season.
Barnes confirmed on social media that he and his partner are expecting the birth of their first child this year. It’s unclear if that is why Barnes is away from the team.
The regular season will tip off on Oct. 23 when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to Toronto on opening night.