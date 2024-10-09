Raptors Share Update on Scottie Barnes & Goals for This Season
Scottie Barnes is ready to get back to basketball.
It's been over seven months since Barnes last suited up for the Toronto Raptors. He played in every one of Toronto's first 60 games last year before a freak injury against the Golden State Warriors resulted in a hand fracture that ended his season.
Barnes was nearing his return when last year came to a close, but Toronto opted to play it extra cautious and keep him sidelined heading into the offseason.
After missing training camp and Toronto's first preseason game for a personal reason, Barnes is expected to suit up Friday against the Washington Wizards in what'll be the second of Toronto's five preseason games.
"I've been missing it each and every single day," Barnes said Wednesday following practice. "Just can't wait to get that feeling back again. That's gonna be great. It's gonna be special. I'm grateful for everything."
Toronto needs him too.
The organization is already battling a slew of injuries to RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Bruce Brown Jr. Immanuel Quickley has yet to play in the preseason, though he is expected to get some preseason run in before the regular season tips off on Oct. 23.
The Raptors are counting on Barnes to take another step in his development after his All-Star worthy season last year. They want him to step even further into a leadership position and show that he can be not just the face of the franchise, but the No. 1 player on a successful playoff team down the road.
"I want to see that he's embracing his role, that he's playing for the team, that he's playing the right way and making right decisions," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Wednesday. "I believe that Scottie is (a) player that's a very unselfish player, team-oriented player, and I want him to continue being that."
Defensively, Toronto plans to use Barnes in the free safety role, roaming the back line of the defense as a help defender ready to slide over and protect the rim alongside Jakob Poeltl this year. It means giving Toronto's other wing defenders some tough assignments, but should put Barnes in a spot where he can really succeed and wreak havoc for Toronto.
"He also brings a lot of intensity for our defense," Rajaković said. "This season for him, it's going to be one of his goals is going to be improving his defense to elite-level to be recognized as Defensive Player of the Year."
Barnes isn't likely to play a ton of minutes in his first stint Friday, but the hope is it'll be the start of his runway as he and the organization speed toward regular season action later this month.