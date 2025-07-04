Toronto Raptors Search for New President: Four Big Names with Mixed Track Records
The Toronto Raptors are looking for experience.
They are not bringing in a new president to overhaul the business side or change direction. They want someone to lead basketball operations the way Masai Ujiri did, hands-on and empowered to make major decisions. And while general manager Bobby Webster will be considered for an internal promotion, MLSE is exploring external options.
“We’re looking for an experienced, prominent, strong, successful personality,” MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley said last week.
There are not many executives available who fit that description. Most of the NBA’s top front office minds are already spoken for. But if the Raptors are prioritizing championship pedigree or Executive of the Year credentials, the list of outside candidates is a short one.
Bob Myers (Golden State Warriors)
Myers won four championships and was named Executive of the Year twice during his run with the Golden State Warriors. He drafted Draymond Green, traded for Andre Iguodala, and signed Kevin Durant during the 2016 salary cap spike. Those moves helped build a dynasty. But his track record was not flawless. The Warriors used the No. 2 pick on James Wiseman and took Jonathan Kuminga ahead of Franz Wagner. Myers stepped away in 2023 and has been working in media since. He would bring instant credibility, but he would also command one of the league’s highest executive salaries.
David Griffin (Cleveland Cavaliers/New Orleans Pelicans)
Griffin built Cleveland’s 2016 title team, managing the high-wire act of keeping LeBron James happy while assembling a championship roster. In New Orleans, he made the most of the Anthony Davis trade and nailed the 2021 draft with Trey Murphy and Herb Jones. But injuries to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram stalled the team’s rise. His aggressive trades for CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray backfired. Griffin was dismissed this summer after the vision in New Orleans failed to materialize.
Monte McNair (Sacramento Kings)
McNair won Executive of the Year in 2023 after guiding the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 16 years. He drafted Tyrese Haliburton and built around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. But the Haliburton-for-Sabonis trade, questionable at the time, looks worse now. Sacramento failed to build on its momentum and returned to mediocrity. McNair was let go in April after four seasons with just one playoff berth.
James Jones (Phoenix Suns)
Jones helped the Suns reach the 2021 Finals and was named Executive of the Year that same season. He swung big with trades for Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. But Phoenix’s roster became expensive and top-heavy. The team lacked depth, flexibility, and cohesion. The vision never paid off, and Jones was dismissed in May. While owner Mat Ishbia drove many of the most recent bold decisions, Jones helped build a roster that quickly unraveled.