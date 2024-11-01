Raptors Share Update on Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, & Immanuel Quickley
Scottie Barnes has more tests still to come.
The Toronto Raptors plan to have Barnes see a doctor on Monday to take a further look at the orbital fracture he suffered last Monday when Nikola Jokic inadvertently hit him in the face with an elbow. Barnes has been ruled out for at least three weeks before he'll be re-evaluated, but more information should be available following tests next week.
Surgery has yet to be ruled out for Barnes, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said. If necessary, surgery would prolong Barnes' recovery this year.
Quickley Timeline
Immanuel Quickley will miss Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and is not expected to play on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings either, Rajaković said.
"He's feeling better every day, but from my understanding, what I was told is those type of injuries that he has, he can one morning just wake up and be completely (fine)," Rajaković said. "He's still dealing with some residual effects of that that fall, and we're hopeful that he's going to be feeling better and playing very soon."
Quickley has been dealing with a pelvic injury he suffered in the season opener when he fell on Darius Garland trying to snare a rebound.
Olynyk Update
Kelly Olynyk doesn't sound particularly close to a return.
The Raptors backup big man has yet to play this season as he continues to deal with a back injury he suffered this preseason.
"He started last few days to do a little bit more," Rajaković said. "It's been just a long recovery. It's going to take a couple more weeks for him to be pain-free and to be 100% before he comes back."
Toronto will continue to use some combination of Jonathan Mogbo and Bruno Fernando off the bench until Olynyk is back.