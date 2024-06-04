Raptors Executive Shares How New Draft Format Could Impact Toronto
This year’s draft is going to look a little different from year’s past.
For the first time ever, the NBA has decided to split up the first and second rounds of the draft over a two-day period. The first round of the draft will take place on June 26 with the second round starting at 4 p.m. on June 27.
It’s created an intriguing opportunity for the Toronto Raptors who own the 31st pick in the draft and will be the first team on the clock when Day 2 of the draft rolls around.
How will it go?
Nobody really knows.
“I think it'll be an interesting, kind of like a pause, for every team where you kind of catch your breath,” said Raptors assistant general manager Dan Tolzman. “It seems like in the usual draft, the first round happens and then in a blink, you're in the second round is just like it's like rapid fire. Whereas it's like everyone can kind of take a beat and like really like reassess your board and see maybe where team needs or whatever comes into play and then kind of re-approach it and have a full day or at least like a full morning to like really, really think about it.”
That new downtime could create some action around the 31st pick if there’s someone eager to move up in the draft.
Toronto isn’t necessarily expecting a flurry of calls, Tolzman said, but the organization will be ready for whatever the new wrinkle brings.
“It's going to be interesting to see how the first round plays out,” Tolzman said. “And as always, there's guys that slide into the second round that maybe teams hadn't expected to be and so what that overnight frenzy looks like.”
With so much uncertainty surrounding this year’s class, the Raptors are confident a few players with a first-round grade will slide out of the first round and into their laps at No. 31 should they stay put.
Bronny James’ name has come up as a player who could be intriguing in the second round. If somehow Zach Edey falls out of the first round it wouldn’t be surprising if teams look to jump on him early in the second round.
The 31st pick hasn’t been all that bad lately too. Canadian Andrew Nembhard was a steal for the Indiana Pacers to open the second round in 2022. Nic Claxton has been a solid contributor for the Brooklyn Nets. Bojan Bogdanovic has also had an impressive career for a player taken at No. 31.
Toronto is unlikely to trade down for more picks in this year’s draft. The organization has said it doesn’t want to bring in three rookies for next season, but it’s possible the Raptors could look to move up by pairing the picks together or Toronto could move 31 for future draft capital in a draft that could be better down the road.