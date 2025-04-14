Raptors Injury Update: Brandon Ingram Trending Up Despite Ankle 'Agitation'
Brandon Ingram still isn’t quite healthy.
The 27-year-old forward sprained his ankle back in December and had been nearing a return late in the season before the Toronto Raptors opted to shut him down as a precaution. Ingram consulted a foot specialist in New York and received a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection to address lingering discomfort.
“Last few weeks I’ve just been on the floor, been in the weight room every morning just having a consistent routine. Things are trending in the right way,” Ingram said Monday. “Been having agitation in my ankle a little bit so we did a PRP shot just so I can continue trending upwards and I’m just continuing to do workouts.”
He’s expected to be re-evaluated next month and, barring any setbacks, should be fully cleared for offseason activities later this summer.
Scottie Barnes' Ailing Hand:
Scottie Barnes has been dealing with an ongoing right hand issue over the past few months, which flared up again in early March when he re-aggravated it during a game against the Utah Jazz. It’s not the same hand he had surgery on last season, and the 23-year-old isn’t concerned about it going forward.
“It just needs some rest,” Barnes said. “I can’t really grip the ball as I’m accustomed to gripping it. That’s really the main thing. Sometimes you just can’t get the same follow through.”
He isn’t expected to have any lingering issues with the hand and should be fully healthy for offseason training.
Injury Report
Ulrich Chomche is expected to be a full participant in Summer League after suffering a torn MCL in February. The rookie big man has been progressing well in his recovery.
Gradey Dick will be re-evaluated in May after missing the final stretch of the season with a knee sprain. The second-year guard isn’t expected to face any long-term issues.
Ja’Kobe Walter is dealing with a hip flexor strain that will heal with rest this offseason. The injury isn’t considered a concern moving forward.
Garrett Temple suffered a sprained MCL in the final game of the season. The Raptors will support his recovery process as he heads into free agency this summer.