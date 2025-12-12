Raptors slide in NBA power rankings after concerning losing streak

With a loss to the New York Knicks, the Toronto Raptors were not only eliminated from the NBA Cup and stripped away from a potential trip to Las Vegas, but they also extended their losing streak to four games. Now, losing four straight and six of their last seven, there is serious concern for the Raptors.

In the latest NBA power rankings by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, the 15-11 Raptors have dropped to 14th place, quickly going from a top-ten team in the league to the middle of the pack.

After starting the season with an impressive 14-5 record on a huge nine-game winning streak, the Raptors were looking as promising as ever. Now, the Raptors are quickly sliding down the ranks, and there is a significant reason why.

Why are the Raptors dropping?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) react after a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sure, the Raptors might have simply cooled off from their blazing hot streak, but there is one clear reason why they have not been playing as well recently. RJ Barrett has missed Toronto's last nine consecutive games, and the team is just 3-6 in that span without him.

"If one thing has become clear about the Toronto Raptors over the last couple weeks, it's that RJ Barrett was pretty important to their early success," Bailey wrote. "Their loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday was their fourth in a row. And during the nine games Toronto has played since Barrett left the rotation with a PRP injection in his knee, the Raptors are 3-6."

For the Raptors to get back to how they were playing during their nine-game winning streak, it seems like they just need Barrett back on the floor.

The Raptors win like a completely different team when RJ Barrett plays.



.333 win% without him

.706 win% with him

That’s not coincidence, that’s impact. 🔥

RJ’s presence changes everything: the offense, the stability, the confidence.



He’s been a difference maker every night. pic.twitter.com/yusOD1BVez — SleeperRaptors (@SleeperRaptors) December 12, 2025

"Fortunately, he could be back before Christmas, giving the Raptors the dynamic, three-pronged attack with Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram that made them one of the biggest surprises of the early portion of the season," Bailey finished.

Before his knee sprain, Barrett was averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 50.6 per cent from the field and 35.6 per cent from three-point range. Of course, Barrett is not the Raptors' best player, and he could even be on the trade block ahead of February's deadline, but it has become clearer how important he is to their success.

As the Raptors look to get back in the win column, they will certainly be monitoring Barrett's injury status in hopes that he can return soon.