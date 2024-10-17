Raptors Share Injury Update on Rookie First-Round Pick
Ja'Kobe Walter appears to be making progress.
The Toronto Raptors rookie was seen shooting around and doing agility drills following practice at the OVO Athletic Centre on Thursday. He will not play in Toronto's final preseason game on Friday but appears to be not too far away.
"He's getting better, but this type of injuries, especially his stage where he's at, we will have to be patient," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said. "He's doing more. He started doing shots, he started doing ball handling but he's not clear to do contact yet."
Toronto plans to take it slow with the rookie first-round pick once he is cleared to return. It sounds unlikely he'll get the green light before the start of the regular season on Oct. 23 and the Raptors will have to ramp him up before he sees his first NBA playing time this year.
Walter suffered an acromioclavicular (AC) joint injury prior to the start of training camp and has been unable to take part in team activities since the injury.
Toronto had planned on having Walter as part of the rotation to start this season but will now be forced to turn to its backcourt depth to make up for the loss of the 6-foot-4 shooting guard.
Backup point guard Jamal Shead was seen shooting around following practice and appears to have recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him to exit Tuesday's game early.
Immanuel Quickley was a full participant in practice Thursday and will be questionable to play on Friday in Toronto's final preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. He's been battling a thumb injury that's kept him sidelined throughout the preseason.
RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Garrett Temple did not participate in practice Thursday.