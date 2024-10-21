Raptors Share Latest Injury Update As Multiple Players Near a Return
RJ Barrett and Ja'Kobe Walter are progressing toward a return.
The Toronto Raptors had both players return to practice Monday, albeit in a limited capacity, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said following practice at the OVO Athletic Centre. Neither player has been cleared for contact as they both work their way back from AC joint injuries.
Barrett appears closer to a return and is considered "day-to-day," Rajaković said. It seems unlikely that he'll be ready for the start of the season on Oct. 23, but he shouldn't need too much time after that.
Walter is a little further behind Barrett, despite suffering his injury before Barrett. The rookie first-round pick is a week to 10 days behind Barrett in terms of his recovery, Rajaković said.
Bruce Brown Jr. was seen doing some light shooting Monday for the first time since offseason knee surgery. He has progressed from doing spot-up shooting last week into some light movement this week, Rajaković said
Kelly Olynyk did not practice Monday as he continues to deal with a back injury. It's unclear if he'll play in Toronto's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Immanuel Quickley continues to wear a brace on his left thumb as he recovers from a thumb sprain. He played in Toronto's final preseason game and is expected to be ready to go for the start of the season.
If Barrett remains sidelined, the Raptors will likely turn to Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji in the starting lineup alongside Scottie Barnes, Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl.