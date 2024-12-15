Raptors Share Positive Update on Scottie Barnes' Ailing Ankle
Scottie Barnes Nearing Return After Ankle Injury
Scottie Barnes appears to have avoided a major injury.
The Toronto Raptors forward is out of his walking boot and was moving without restriction on Sunday, less than a week after suffering a right ankle injury against the New York Knicks.
“He did not go in a live part of the practice with the team, but he was part of the non-contact (activities) with the team, and he also did his full workout with his assistant coach,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said.
Barnes was running and jumping without issue, a positive sign for his recovery. He’ll need to be cleared for contact before returning to game action, which is expected to happen around the New Year.
The Raptors will provide a further update on Barnes’ status next week. Initial reports from ESPN’s Shams Charania indicated Barnes would miss “several weeks.”
Bruce Brown Returns to Practice
Bruce Brown is inching closer to his return.
The veteran wing, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery, took part in practice on Sunday and “looked pretty good,” according to Rajaković. While there’s still no firm timetable for his return, Brown’s progress appears steady.
It’ll come down to reconditioning and when he feels fully comfortable, Rajaković said.
Brown remains day-to-day as he ramps up toward game readiness.
Immanuel Quickley Making Progress
Immanuel Quickley is making strides in his recovery from a UCL sprain, though he’s not quite ready for full practice.
The Raptors guard has begun incorporating his left arm into workouts, but he has yet to be cleared for contact drills. He’s expected to need a couple more weeks of recovery before reconditioning for game action can begin.
Quickley’s return timeline remains fluid, but his progress is encouraging as Toronto looks to get healthy ahead of a crucial stretch of the season.