Raptors President Shares Update on Sasha Vezenkov Situation
The Sasha Vezenkov situation will be resolved soon.
That's the message Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and the Raptors organization are sending as rumors continue to swirl that the recently acquired forward plans to leave the NBA and return to Europe on a multi-year deal with Olympiacos.
"We’re still going through that situation," Ujiri said Monday morning. "I had conversations with Sasha, his representations, Bobby, coach, and I think that should develop in the next few days or we'll see whether it's a few months.
"We acquired a player in a trade and we feel we've communicated well. We communicated well with the agent and the team before and so we'll see. We'll see how that goes."
Toronto has been aware of the situation since the organization acquired Vezenkov, Davion Mitchell, and two second-round picks in a salary-saving maneuver by the Sacramento Kings. There'd been speculation dating back to last season that Vezenkov planned to leave for Europe this year and it appears as though that'll likely be what happens at some point soon.
The expectation is Toronto and Vezenkov will work toward a buyout allowing the 28-year-old to leave for Europe. He's owed $6.7 million this year by Toronto for this season with a team option for nearly $7 million next year. He is not allowed to sign with another team until Toronto releases him from his contract and will likely have to give back some of the money owed to him for next season before leaving for Europe.
For the Raptors, whatever money Vezenkov walks away from will create more salary flexibility for the remainder of the offseason and into next season. Toronto has roughly $9 million in space below the luxury tax threshold. Vezenkov's departure could give Toronto enough space to use the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $12.8 million for next year if the Bulgarian national is prepared to leave money on the table.
Toronto currenltly has 15 fully guaranteed players on its roster ahead of training camp with Javon Freeman-Liberty on a partially guaranteed deal. If Vezenkov leaves, it'll allow the Raptors to bring in one more player on a guaranteed deal.