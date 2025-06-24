NBA Insider Connects Toronto Raptors to Major Draft-Day Move
The Toronto Raptors are expected to remain active heading into Wednesday’s NBA Draft as they continue exploring ways to use the No. 9 pick to upgrade their roster.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Toronto has been shopping the pick in hopes of landing short-term help but has yet to find the right deal.
“They haven’t been able to find a deal for that,” Windhorst said Monday night. “But I expect them to continue to be active.”
The Raptors appear to be shifting their timeline with a growing urgency to take a step forward next season. Since acquiring Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline, the front office seems to be prioritizing players who can help the team win immediately, signaling a transition toward a more competitive phase.
“I wouldn’t say an urgency as much as this was a big part of why we did the Brandon Ingram trade,” Raptors assistant general manager Dan Tolzman said Monday. “We see him as a big addition to our team next year.”
Rather than banking on the Eastern Conference being wide open, Tolzman said the Raptors are focused on assembling a group that is ready to compete when the moment comes.
“We definitely feel like we’re just trying to get the pieces in place that when we’re healthy, when we’re ready to actually make a run as a group… we’re ready to be in a point of actually competing with some of those teams that have been ahead of us,” he said.
Toronto has received calls from teams looking to move into the top 10, and Tolzman acknowledged the front office is weighing its options. The Raptors have already been linked to trade discussions involving Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday this offseason. While nothing materialized, the activity suggests a front office exploring avenues to accelerate progress.
At the same time, the Raptors remain committed to their long-term vision. Tolzman made it clear the organization will not jeopardize its future for a short-term push.
“We’re not looking to sacrifice any of our long term,” he said. “We still have a really young group of players, so we want to keep developing while maybe getting more competitive in the process.”