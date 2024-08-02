Raptors Add Former Hawks Center to Roster Ahead of Training Camp
Bruno Fernando is signing in Toronto.
The 25-year-old small ball center has reportedly inked a non-guaranteed deal to join the Toronto Raptors in training camp, per Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. The deal has no G League implications and will only guarantee if Fernando earns a roster spot next season.
Fernando appeared in 45 games with the Atlanta Hawks last season, averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 58.3% from the floor. For his career, the 6-foot-9 big man has averaged 4 points and 3.3 rebounds across five NBA seasons with the Hawks, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers.
Toronto already has Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk on guaranteed multi-year contracts to man the frontcourt for the Raptors. They'll be joined by Ulrich Chomche and Branden Carlson who are on two-way deals and should see playing time with the Raptors 905 next year.
The Raptors have one open roster spot for a player on a guaranteed deal following the departures of Javon Freeman-Liberty and Sasha Vezenkov last month. The expectation is Toronto will have at least one more player signed for training camp who will duke it out with Fernando for that final roster spot.
Fernando was the No. 34 pick by the 76ers in the 2019 NBA draft out of Maryland. He spent two years in college, averaging 13.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game as a junior for the Terrapins.
Training camp for the Raptors will start on Oct. 1 in Montreal and run through Oct. 5 with preseason action tipping off on Oct. 6.