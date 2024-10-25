Kyle Lowry Shares Insight Into Raptors Decision to Honor Vince Carter
Before the Toronto Raptors could decide who would be the first player honored with a jersey retirement, they reached out to Kyle Lowry. For a franchise that owes so much to both Lowry and Vince Carter, the decision wasn’t made lightly.
But to Lowry, it was an obvious decision.
“Conversations were had,” Lowry acknowledged Friday. “For me, it was like, yeah. He’s deserving of that for sure.”
Carter’s No. 15 will be raised to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 2, a moment planned as part of the Raptors' 30th NBA season celebration and in recognition of Carter’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.
For Lowry, Carter’s influence on the city and franchise can’t be overstated.
“For him to have that opportunity for him to go up there for a place he kind of really put on the map and really made people realize this place isn’t just hockey, it’s impressive,” Lowry said Friday morning ahead of shootaround for the Philadelphia 76ers. “It’s an honor.”
There had been discussions within the organization about waiting, according to . Had Lowry retired already, there’s no question who would have been the first player to have his jersey retirement. But at 38 years old, Lowry isn’t going away yet.
How much longer he’ll play, and how many more times he’ll return to Toronto in uniform, remains anyone’s guess. What’s clear, though, is Lowry won’t be challenging Carter’s record of 22 NBA seasons in the league.
“Hell nah!” Lowry said with a laugh. “I feel great. My mind is sharp and just being able to be around these great players and this great staff and just be around this league is just an honor and privilege.”
Friday night’s game against the Raptors will mark one of Lowry’s final appearances in the city where he built his legacy. Another return is scheduled for March could be his last as a player.
“It’s always a blessing to come here,” he said. “I still get that great feeling of like being in a place I call home and seeing familiar faces. It never gets old.”
When Lowry does opt to call it quits, Toronto will be waiting to embrace him. He’s repeatedly said he plans to sign a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the organization and there’s little doubt his No. 7 will go up in the rafters as alongside Carter.
What would it mean?
“The world,” Lowry said. “Something that a kid can only dream about, but we’ll see if that ever happens.”
When Toronto does retire Carter’s jersey it will be during a game against the Sacramento Kings with another Raptors great DeMar DeRozan in town. While DeRozan’s legacy doesn’t quite match the transformative influence of Carter or the championship success of Lowry, his impact on the franchise is undeniable.
So, should he too have his jersey retired?
“Hell yeah,” Lowry said. “Hell yeah!”
For Lowry, all the love an adoration he feels in Toronto was never something he expected. He was the cantankerous young man from North Philadelphia when he first arrived in Toronto with little idea what lay ahead down the road.
“When you win, you win big here,” Lowry said. “It’s not just this city, it’s a beautiful city, but you’re going across (Canada.) … You’re doing it for a country. It’s a place I call home.”
When the time comes, Lowry’s number will rise, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever wear a Raptors jersey. And just as he helped elevate Toronto into an NBA powerhouse, the city will celebrate the player who gave it everything.