Raptors Tabbed to Add Explosive Bucket-Getter from Texas in Latest Mock Draft
The Toronto Raptors need more scoring.
They ranked 26th in offensive rating this past season, 29th in three-pointers made, and 23rd in three-point efficiency. Brandon Ingram should help, but those numbers still aren’t enough to compete with the league’s best on a nightly basis. Even with a surplus of guards, Toronto could use another true bucket-getter.
If they stay in the middle of the lottery, they’ll have options at guard. One of the most talented scorers in the class is Texas freshman Tre Johnson. In Yahoo Sports’ latest mock draft, Kevin O’Connor has Toronto selecting Johnson at No. 8, a confident shot-maker with real upside as a go-to offensive weapon.
No. 8: Tre Johnson (Texas) G | 6’6”, 190 lbs | Freshman
Tre Johnson enters the draft as one of the most gifted scorers in this year’s class. The 19-year-old averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game as a freshman at Texas, shooting 42.7% from the field, 39.7% from three on 6.8 attempts per game, and 87.1% from the free throw line. His game is built around tough shot-making, with the footwork, release, and confidence to convert from anywhere on the floor.
Johnson is effective both on and off the ball. Texas ran him through screens regularly to generate clean looks, and he showed strong instincts relocating and cutting into open space. Off the dribble, he creates separation with pace shifts and polished footwork, using a high release point to get his shot off against tight coverage. He also showed flashes of vision as a passer, particularly in transition and in pick-and-roll sets.
Defensively, he remains a work in progress. Johnson averaged just 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game and often had trouble navigating screens or staying locked in off the ball. The tools are there thanks to his size and length, but he’ll need to get stronger and be more disciplined and consistent to avoid being targeted by opposing offenses.
Still, the offensive upside is hard to ignore. Johnson took nearly as many off-the-dribble threes as shots at the rim and still hit close to 40% from deep. For a Raptors team that finished near the bottom of the league in both shooting and scoring, Johnson represents a swing at high-level shot creation, and a potential future closer.