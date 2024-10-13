Raptors Face Off Against NBA Champs: Where to Watch, What to Watch For & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Boston Celtics in their lone home preseason game: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will return home to welcome Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics to town Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Scottie Barnes looked pretty good in his first game of the preseason earlier this week but battled some turnover issues and was unable to connect from three-point range. There's nothing Barnes needs to prove in the preseason, but shaking off a little more of that offseason rust would be helpful.
- Toronto has to start to find its stroke from behind the arc after a dreadful showing against the Washington Wizards. This group isn't going to be a very good three-point shooting team, but it can't be as ugly as it has been. Someone other than Gradey Dick needs to show they can consistently hit threes.
- If Boston plays its stars on Sunday, it'll be a good test for how the Raptors plan to defend opposing wings. Toronto has the type of defense-first guards to slow opposing point guards, but the Raptors are a little lacking when it comes to strong defensive wings. Ochai Agbaji should get the assignment on Tatum or Brown if they play and keep an eye on how Jonathan Mogbo looks if he faces either of Boston's stars.
- Bruno Fernando didn't have a very good showing in Toronto's last game and needs to be a more reliable inside threat if he's going to stick on the roster this year. Keep an eye on him and Jahmi'us Ramsey as they continue to duke it out for the final roster spot.
Injury Report
Toronto will not release an official injury report, but RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Immanuel Quickley will all likely miss the game.
