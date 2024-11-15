Raptors Look to Snap Skid vs. Pistons: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Detroit Pistons in an important early season matchup Friday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors have returned home and will welcome the Detroit Pistons to town for their second NBA Cup game Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It's really early to be doing this, but the reality is Raptors-Pistons is a big game for those paying attention to the reverse standings. Detroit has managed to tread water in the East so far, but it's safe to say these two teams will be somewhere among the league's worst teams when the Spring rolls around. If Toronto really wants to have the best odds for Cooper Flagg, this would be a good game to lose.
- RJ Barrett has looked a little overwhelmed lately as the Raptors have forced him to step into a bigger role with Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes sidelined. He's been too aggressive in looking for his shot and needs to do a better job getting off the ball when teams pack the paint against him.
- Toronto has seen impressive development from Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji so far this year and the hope is that continues as the Raptors navigate a slew of injuries early this year. Dick has done a fantastic job keeping Toronto afloat from three-point range while Agbaji is regularly taking on the opposing team's best players as Toronto's top defensive wing.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Barnes, Quickley, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and Ja'Kobe Walter.
The Pistons have ruled out Ausar Thompson and Bobi Klintman. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Simone Fontecchio are doubtul and Jaden Ivey is questionable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 48.8%. The total for the game is 224.5.
