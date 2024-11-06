Raptors Look to Upset Kings: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to upset the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday: Where to watch, what to watch for, injury reports, and more
The Toronto Raptors will continue their road trip Wednesday night with a stop in Sacramento to take on DeMar DeRozan and the Kings at 10 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Gradey Dick's development early this season has been crucial for the Raptors who have seen the sophomore sharpshooter eclipse the 20-point mark in five of the last six games. Toronto needs Dick's three-point firepower not only to keep up with the Kings but because of how it contorts opposing defenses. Expect Dick to be flying around off ball screens again Wednesday.
- Jakob Poeltl has been phenomenal for Toronto early this season, but the Austrian center has dealt with foul trouble in each of the last two games. He's too important to the Raptors to be fouling out of games, especially against teams with big men like Domantas Sabonis. The key for Poeltl will be managing to defend without fouling because when he's on the bench, things get dicy for Toronto really quickly.
- Toronto snuck away with an upset victory over the Kings last week thanks in part to a couple crucial misses from DeRozan in crunch time. That said, the Raptors have to do a better job on DeRozan who dropped 33 points against Toronto. It'll be on RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji to try to slow the former Raptors All-Star without biting on his killer pump fake.
Injury Reports
Toronto has listed Immanuel Quickley as doubtful to play. Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown are all out.
The Kings will be without Devin Carter and Orlando Robinson. Kevin Huerter is questionable with an illness.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +11.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 18.2%. The total for the game is 237.5.
