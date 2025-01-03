Raptors Take On Undermanned Magic: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will be near full strength on Friday night against the shorthanded Orlando Magic: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will continue their homestand Friday night when they host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors appear to finally be getting healthy. If RJ Barrett returns on Friday, it will mark the first time Toronto has had its full roster available this season. Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley have yet to share the court together this year and have managed only 22 games as a trio since the beginning of 2024. Toronto is hopeful this upcoming stretch will provide a clearer picture of this young core's potential and what the future could hold.
- How Toronto handles its rotation now that the roster is healthier will be fascinating to watch. The challenge lies in balancing minutes for veterans while continuing to develop the team's younger depth. Second-round pick Jonathan Mogbo was recently assigned to the G League after falling out of the rotation following Kelly Olynyk's return. Ja'Kobe Walter could find himself in a similar situation soon.
- This should be a winnable game for Toronto against a shorthanded Magic team missing both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. While lottery odds may still factor into the Raptors' long-term strategy, their core is more than capable of competing against an Orlando offense that has struggled to find consistency without its best players.
Injury Reports
Toronto has listed Barrett as questionable with an illness.
The Magic will be without Banchero, Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Gary Harris. Anthony Black is questionable while Trevelin Queen is probable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 50%. The total for the game is 215.5.
