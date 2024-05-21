Mock Draft: Raptors Take Canadian Star in 1st Round
Zach Edey’s NBA draft combine seems to have turned some heads.
There was essentially nothing more the two-time National College Player of the Year award winner could have shown in his four years at Purdue. He was inarguably the best player in college basketball and one of the most unstoppable scorers the sport has seen in many years.
But the draft combine last week showed Edey has a new trick up his sleeve.
The 7-foot-4 Canadian center shot 14-for-25 in the movement three-point shooting drill and suddenly looked like a bit of a floor spacer. For a prospect who attempted two three-pointers in his entire collegiate career, Edey’s showing was eye-opening and has moved him up mock draft boards, potentially into the top 20.
“At the least, Zach Edey may have opened scouts' imaginations at the combine with the comfort level he demonstrated making jump shots during drills,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman who has Edey going to the Toronto Raptors at No. 19 in his latest mock draft. “Regardless, for a center who measures just under 7'4" in socks with a near 7'11" wingspan, his touch and footwork have gotten sharp enough for scouts to picture a useful low-post scorer and offensive rebounder. Teams deeper up front will look elsewhere. So will those who question how playable he'll be defensively in the playoffs. He'll be enticing to teams looking to add more size, physicality around the basket and interior offense.”
If Edey can shoot, he suddenly becomes a far more interesting prospect.
The 22-year-old Torontonian averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks this past season and proved to be nearly unguardable in the paint. His post-up game will need some refining at the next level, but there aren’t many big men in the NBA with the size to compete with the 300-pound Edey.
Edey’s defense has bigger question marks.
He can defend the hoop at a high level, but he’ll get exposed in pick-and-roll coverage and can’t really switch onto the perimeter. His feet aren’t quick enough to defend guards or quick wing and it’s not hard to see him getting targeted at the next level.
For Toronto, Edey would certainly be an exciting pick, even if it may come with some issues.
Edey grew up in Leaside and would give the Raptors a fourth Canadian player on the roster.
Stylistically, though, it’s a bit of an awkward fit. Toronto already has Jakob Poeltl on the roster as a relatively similarly skilled big man and the fact that Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk are both under contract moving forward could make it tough for Edey to see playing time. The Raptors have been open to playing Olynyk as a power forward, but it's not an ideal spot in what would be a crowded frontcourt for Toronto.
The Raptors certainly could use a young big man to pair with their core moving forward, but taking a prospect like Edey at No. 19 would likely suggest a trade involving Poeltl or Olynyk is coming at some point in the not-too-distant future.