Raptors Reveal What's Next for PJ Tucker & Why They Kept Chris Boucher
The Raptors made their biggest splash of the trade deadline by acquiring Brandon Ingram, but that wasn’t their only move on Thursday. While the Ingram deal stole the spotlight, Toronto also made a handful of smaller transactions, some for financial flexibility and others to clear roster space.
On Friday morning, Raptors general manager Bobby Webster met with the media to discuss the team’s moves. Here are a few notable tidbits from his availability.
The Survivor
Chris Boucher may never leave Toronto.
OK, that’s probably a stretch. But time and time again, the Canadian forward has defied the odds, managing to stick with the Raptors despite widespread belief that his tenure with the organization was nearing its end.
Toronto tried to move Boucher at last year’s trade deadline but found no takers, largely because he still had multiple years left on his contract. This year, with his deal expiring, it seemed like a trade would be easier to pull off.
Yet, Boucher stayed put.
“I would say it takes two to tango. We did have talks, but we love Chris,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Friday. “He’s the lone survivor from 2019. It seems like he’s been here forever.”
Toronto would have moved Boucher again this year, but financial restrictions across the league made finding a deal difficult. The Denver Nuggets, for example, reportedly had interest, but Toronto wasn’t willing to take back Zeke Nnaji in a trade.
So what now?
Boucher will continue to float in and out of the Raptors’ rotation for the rest of the season. Toronto has no plans to waive him or negotiate a buyout with the 32-year-old veteran, who has contributed off the bench at times this year.
Beyond this season, though, his time with the organization finally seems to be winding down. With Toronto facing a financial crunch this offseason, it’s highly unlikely the Raptors re-sign Boucher, who no longer fits into their long-term plans.
Then again, never count out Chris Boucher.
Tucker Round 3?
P.J. Tucker will not be joining the Raptors.
Toronto acquired the 39-year-old along with a second-round pick in Thursday’s trade with the Miami Heat, sending out Davion Mitchell in return. Tucker has not played this season after requesting a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Raptors have no plans to keep him, general manager Bobby Webster confirmed.
Toronto is expected to work toward a buyout with Tucker.
Trading for Cash
Toronto’s final deadline-day deal was an unusual one. The Raptors sent a top-55 protected second-round pick in next year’s draft to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for James Wiseman and cash. Wiseman, the former No. 2 pick, is out for the season with a torn Achilles, and Toronto promptly waived him.
So why make the trade?
Indiana wanted to free up a little more room below the luxury tax, and Toronto was willing to facilitate. The move won’t have an impact on the Raptors this season, but it gives them additional financial flexibility. If they choose, they can use the cash to buy a draft pick this summer—something they did last year to acquire the draft rights to Ulrich Chomche.
Worst case? It’s just extra money for the organization, which never hurts.