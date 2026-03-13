Five Big Questions Before Suns Visit Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to stop their skid as they take on the Phoenix Suns inside Scotiabank Arena.

To learn more about the Raptors' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Phoenix Suns on SI publisher Donnie Druin.

1. The vibes around the Phoenix Suns appear to be better than it was a year ago. Do you agree or disagree?

1000% agree. The Suns’ overall team chemistry is much greater. The culture seems to be night and day different, too. Last year’s iteration didn’t look inspired despite its star-studded lineup. Suns fans watch this year’s squad and it feels like the players not only fit better together - they don’t sleepwalk through games.

They care about winning and how they do so, too. It was an unlikely turnaround given expectations, but it’s been much needed to inject Phoenix with hope when you look at its other professional teams.

2. The Suns are competing for a spot in the top six of the West. How confident are you in their ability to achieve that?

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

I’m confident in Phoenix’s ability to continue piecing together wins, though I’m unsure the teams above (Denver, LAL) will continue slipping. The Suns have about a two-game deficit to erase to do so. The big question is, can they stay healthy? If so, it feels like a coin flip for either the Nuggets or Lakers falling behind when the dust settles.

3. What’s one thing people should know about the Suns that cannot be found in a box score?

The Suns love to slow things down. Their pace of play ranks near the bottom of the league - though head coach Jordan Ott has been trying to figure out his halfcourt offense for some time now with various amounts of success. The collective health of Jalen Green and Devin Booker will be key in unlocking that final phase.

4. If the Suns were to beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

Controlling the paint. Phoenix has been hit and miss in terms of hitting the glass this year. The Suns have a bit more star power to their roster, but if Phoenix can do the dirty work down low and not let a good Raptors team patrol the rim, winning should be easier.

5. What’s your prediction for the game?

With the Suns on the second night of a back-to-back, on the road against a solid Toronto squad, it’s tough to see Phoenix escaping with a win. Give me the Raptors by five.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.