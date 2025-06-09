Toronto Raptors Take Close Look at Canadian Ryan Nembhard Ahead of NBA Draft
Three years after Andrew Nembhard was selected just two spots ahead of their pick, the Toronto Raptors are reportedly eyeing his younger brother. Canadian point guard Ryan Nembhard is scheduled to work out for the team on Monday, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.
Nembhard, a 5-foot-11 senior from Aurora, Ontario, just wrapped up his best season at Gonzaga, even if the box score does not scream it. His scoring average fell from 12.4 points as a junior to 10.5 as a senior, yet his efficiency jumped across the board. He shot a career-high 40.4% from three and 54.1% on twos while increasing his true-shooting percentage by over two percentage points. With more shooting and size around him, Nembhard leaned into his strengths as a pure facilitator and finished as the NCAA leader with 9.8 assists per game.
That passing wizardry is the heart of his game. Nembhard probes pick-and-roll coverages, manipulates weak-side help, and keeps Gonzaga’s tempo humming. He posted a 3.9-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, regularly delivering difficult passes in tight windows.
The senior guard also became a credible floor-spacer. He shot 40.4% from three-point range and knocked down 77% at the free-throw line. Off the catch he shoots in rhythm, and his mid-range pull-up punishes defenders who duck under screens. He will never be a primary scorer, but the improved accuracy forces defenses to respect his jumper and opens passing lanes.
Size remains the concern. At 5-foot-11 with a lean frame, Nembhard will be targeted by stronger NBA guards. Finishing through contact is a challenge, and switch-heavy schemes could hunt mismatches. Still, he compensates with quick hands, sharp positional awareness, and a relentless motor. He averaged 1.7 steals per game and proved willing to fight over screens and dig into the ball.
The family track record offers optimism. Andrew Nembhard, four inches taller, has become an impactful starter for Indiana after going 31st overall in 2022. Ryan brings comparable basketball IQ, vision, and leadership, though in a smaller package. Most mock drafts list him late in the second round or as a priority two-way candidate.
For Toronto, he checks several boxes: Canadian roots, elite playmaking, and a team-first mentality that aligns with the Raptors’ development philosophy. If his shooting gains hold and he survives defensively, Nembhard could follow his brother’s path from second-round hopeful to reliable NBA contributor