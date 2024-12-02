Insider Reveals Price Tag Toronto Turned Down for Bruce Brown Last Year
Bruce Brown is once again at the center of NBA trade speculation.
The Toronto Raptors guard is widely expected to be made available in trade talks once he returns from arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Brown has been ramping up toward a return and should be healthy with roughly two months to go before the February trade deadline.
Brown was at the center of trade talks ahead of the trade deadline last year following Toronto’s acquisition of the 28-year-old in a deal with the Indiana Pacers for Pascal Siakam. The Raptors had tried to find a suitor willing to surrender a first-round pick for Brown, but no such offer was ever made. Toronto did, however, decline offers that included multiple second-round picks for Brown, per HoopsHype.
Toronto picked up Brown’s $23 million option this past summer in order to maintain flexibility for this season. He is now on the final year of his contract and will head into unrestricted free agency this summer.
Brown struggled last season over his 34-game stretch with the Raptors as he battled a right knee injury that limited his play. He acknowledged he wasn’t nearly as effective as he could have been and had initially hoped an offseason of rest would allow him to get back to full strength. Brown’s knee flared up again ahead of training camp and he and the Raptors organization opted for surgery to correct the issue.
If Brown can return healthy at some point in the next week or two, he should be able to prove he remains a valuable and versatile player for anyone with championship aspirations this season.