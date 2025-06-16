Toronto Raptors Reportedly Willing to Trade Key Starters in Kevin Durant Pursuit
As speculation continues to build around Kevin Durant’s future, the Toronto Raptors are emerging as one of the few teams reportedly willing to take a one-year gamble on the 36-year-old forward.
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Toronto has shown a willingness to include either RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley in trade talks for a significant roster upgrade. The team is also reportedly open to moving Jakob Poeltl if a deal for Durant begins to take shape.
The latest intel supports what Marc Stein reported last week, noting that the Raptors are among a small group of teams prepared to take a chance on Durant despite his age and expiring contract.
Durant is entering the final year of his deal and is set to make $54.7 million next season. He turns 37 in September and will be eligible to sign a two-year, $122 million extension with any team that acquires him. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant has shown interest in joining San Antonio, Houston, or Miami. Toronto is not believed to be on that list of preferred destinations.
Still, the Raptors are reportedly keeping the door open. Toronto monitored Durant’s availability ahead of February’s trade deadline, according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, and continues to be mentioned as a team worth watching if Phoenix explores a deal.
Structurally, a trade would likely require Poeltl’s inclusion. Under second-apron salary rules, pairing Poeltl with either Barrett or Quickley is one of the few ways Toronto can legally match Durant’s contract. The Raptors also control the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft and all of their future first-rounders. Fischer noted that the No. 9 selection is widely viewed as the most likely top-10 pick to be traded this year, though Toronto may prefer to move down rather than out of the first round entirely.
There are also on-court concerns. If Quickley is moved, the Raptors would be left without a proven starting-caliber point guard and would need to rely heavily on sophomore guard Jamal Shead. While Shead impressed as a rookie, that would be a significant ask for a second-year player on a win-now team. If Poeltl is dealt, the Raptors would be left without a reliable center on the roster.
Nothing appears close, but Toronto continues to hover around the Durant conversation. The Raptors have done this before and seem to be keeping their options open should another opportunity to take a calculated swing present itself.