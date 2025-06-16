Toronto Raptors Suddenly Gaining Momentum in Kevin Durant Trade Talks
Momentum appears to be building around the Toronto Raptors in the Kevin Durant trade talks, with the organization now holding the fifth-shortest odds to land the former MVP.
The Raptors’ odds to acquire Durant have jumped significantly over the past month. After sitting at +10,000 in May and moving to +3,000 earlier this month, Toronto is now listed at +1,200 on DraftKings Sportsbook to be Durant’s next team. That implies roughly an 8% chance, trailing only Minnesota (+160), Miami (+240), Houston (+350), and San Antonio (+400). The Raptors now sit ahead of Phoenix in the market, suggesting increasing skepticism that Durant will remain with the Suns.
The shift in odds reflects recent reporting connecting Toronto to Durant. Marc Stein reported last week that the Raptors are one of the teams potentially willing to gamble on a one-year rental, despite Durant being 36 years old and on an expiring contract. Michael Grange of Sportsnet added that Toronto monitored Durant’s availability ahead of February’s trade deadline and remains open to revisiting a deal this summer if the opportunity arises.
Durant is under contract for $54.7 million this coming season and will be eligible to sign a two-year, $122 million extension with any team that acquires him. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant has shown interest in joining San Antonio, Houston, or Miami, but that may not prevent other teams from making offers.
Toronto is expected to be active this offseason. The Raptors own the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft and all of their future first-rounders. A potential trade package for Durant would likely need to include RJ Barrett and either Jakob Poeltl or Immanuel Quickley in order to match salary.
