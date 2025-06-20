Toronto Raptors Host Michigan State's Jase Richardson for Pre-Draft Workout
The Toronto Raptors appear to be doing their homework on Jase Richardson, bringing him in for a workout after interviewing the freshman guard at the NBA Draft Combine.
According to Grant Afseth of RG.org, the Raptors hosted Richardson as part of their pre-draft process. It’s the latest sign Toronto is exploring a range of backcourt options ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, including developmental guards with upside.
Richardson, the son of former NBA guard Jason Richardson, spent one season at Michigan State, where he averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He was an efficient scorer, shooting 49.3% from the field, 41.2% from three-point range, and 83.6% from the free-throw line. He emerged as one of the more polished offensive freshmen in the country, standing out for his touch, composure, and shot-making ability.
At just over 6 feet tall, Richardson is undersized for an NBA shooting guard. His lack of height and length is a concern, especially defensively, where size and versatility are increasingly important. He’ll have to prove he can hold his own physically at the next level, both in pick-and-roll coverage and when switching onto bigger matchups.
Still, his offensive skill set is intriguing. Richardson is a crafty ball-handler who excels at changing pace, navigating tight spaces, and using angles to get downhill. He finishes well around the rim with both hands and plays off two feet, maintaining balance through contact. He’s not a pure point guard, but he moves the ball willingly and makes quick decisions, showing a solid feel for the game and good processing speed.
Defensively, Richardson brings consistent energy. He stays engaged, communicates well, and works to fight through screens. While his size limits his ability to contest shots or switch assignments, he competes and understands positioning, giving himself a chance to be a neutral defender with time and development.
The Raptors hold the No. 9 pick in the draft, and Richardson is not expected to go that early. However, with Toronto reportedly open to trading down, he could become a target in the middle of the first round if the team decides to slide back a few spots and bet on skill and long-term upside.