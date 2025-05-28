Toronto Raptors Take Closer Look at Oregon’s TJ Bamba Before NBA Draft
Oregon guard TJ Bamba is the latest player working out for the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to a post shared to his Instagram.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound fifth-year senior is coming off a strong final season at Oregon, where he started 35 games and averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.8 steals. He was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and was a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Award, given to the top defensive player in Division I. His 62 total steals ranked fifth in the conference and eighth-most in a single season in Oregon history.
Bamba has built a reputation as a physical, switchable perimeter defender with the size and strength to guard multiple positions.
Offensively, Bamba’s role at the next level will depend heavily on his ability to space the floor. His three-point shooting has been inconsistent year to year. In 2022–23 at Washington State, he shot 37.2% from behind the arc on 4.8 attempts per game, showing real upside as a spot-up threat. But that number fell to 25.3% this past season at Oregon, despite continued opportunities. His free throw percentage also dropped to 74%, down from a career-best 82.4% the year prior at Villanova, raising questions about his overall shooting consistency despite a solid track record.
Across five collegiate seasons, Bamba appeared in 154 games and averaged 10 points, shooting 35.4% from three-point range for his career. He’s not currently projected to be drafted but is expected to be a summer league or G League target.
For Toronto, Bamba could be a strong fit with Raptors 905, offering defensive toughness, maturity, and the potential to grow into a reliable three-and-D guard if the shot comes around.