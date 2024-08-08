Toronto's WNBA Team is Asking Fans for Help Creating its Identity
Toronto's new WNBA team is asking for help.
The organization is reaching out to the public to gather ideas for the team's new identity as the team prepares to launch in 2026.
"From the moment this franchise was announced, we've promised that this will be Canada's team," WNBA Toronto Team President Teresa Resch said in a press release. "That commitment starts today, by inviting every Canadian into the process of shaping our new name and logo."
Fans can go to NameYourTeam.ca to share their suggestions as well as videos or photos that are meant to inspire the team's new name and logo. The hope is to find a color scheme and name that represents what Canadians want the team to stand for.
The website will take suggestions until August 28 and text message suggestions can be made by texting WNBA to 1-833-662-3664. Once all the options are reviewed, a shortlist of the top options will be prepared by the organization and reviewed by legal counsel. Those that receive legal approval will be shared publicly.
The final decision will be shared by the end of 2024, the team announced.
As for what the organization is looking for, Resch said she wants something that represents Canada while also representing women and is "really, really cool."
The team is set to begin play at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in May of 2026. While the team will be based in Toronto, the organization plans to play regular season games in Montreal and Vancouver as it hopes to draw fans from across the country.