Jazz Injury Report Won't Make it Easy for Raptors to Tank
The Utah Jazz aren’t making it easy for the Toronto Raptors to lose.
Utah has ruled out three of its top five scorers ahead of Friday night’s game in Toronto, effectively turning the matchup into a battle of who can tank harder. Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson will all be sidelined, while rookie guard Keyonte George is listed as questionable. If George is unable to play, the Jazz will be without four of their top five scorers.
The injury report doesn’t stop there. Elijah Harkless, Taylor Hendricks, and Oscar Tshiebwe have also been ruled out, while Jaden Springer is questionable. With so many players unavailable, Utah will be heavily reliant on its depth and younger players to carry the load against Toronto.
Of course, the Raptors appear just as uninterested in winning. Toronto will be without Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett, who have both been ruled out for “rest” as the organization continues to embrace its late-season tank. The Raptors will also be missing Ochai Agbaji (ankle), Gradey Dick (knee), Jonathan Mogbo (nose), Brandon Ingram (ankle), and Ulrich Chomche (MCL).
Toronto is expected to rely on its rookies and young core including Orlando Robinson, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, and Jamison Battle.
With both teams prioritizing draft positioning over on-court success, Friday’s game could be a sloppy showdown. The Jazz currently own the NBA’s third-worst record and are looking to secure a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Raptors, who sit just behind Utah in the reverse standings, are seemingly looking to do the same.