What Summer League Told Us About the Toronto Raptors Bench Rotation
The Toronto Raptors didn’t find their next star at Summer League, but they might have found pieces that will help shape their rotation and developmental path this season.
Toronto’s starters remain unchanged at the top. Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Jakob Poeltl will start the season as the Raptors’ core five. But behind them, roles remain open and Summer League provided a glimpse at who may be ready to contribute.
Here’s where things stand after Summer League:
Ochai Agbaji leads a competitive wing rotation
Ja’Kobe Walter averaged 16 points per game but shot just 36.4% from the field and 27.5% from three. He was a pest defensively, averaging 2.6 steals, but didn’t show enough on-ball creation to lock down a role. It was a solid Summer League, not a standout one. Ochai Agbaji remains the most reliable option if he can replicate his three-point shooting from last season. Gradey Dick should be close behind, given his experience as a starter last season. Walter still has a chance to push for minutes, but the competition will be tight.
Jamal Shead didn’t give up backup point guard spot
Shead had his moments. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.6 assists, shooting 39.3% from the field. There were stretches where he sparked runs with timely shot-making and ball pressure. But Toronto also leaned on him heavily in the halfcourt, and that exposed some limitations. He struggled with efficiency and turnovers and had trouble consistently creating good looks for himself and others. He’ll still enter camp as the primary backup guard behind Quickley, but there is work to do. Behind him, Chucky Hepburn played tough defence but struggled offensively, shooting 22.7% from the field with 4.6 fouls per game.
Ulrich Chomche has passed Colin Castleton
The Raptors started Ulrich Chomche over Colin Castleton in their playoff loss, and that felt like a final statement. While Chomche didn’t have a great final game, he looked far more promising overall. He averaged 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while showing improved feel and much better defensive awareness than he did last year. With Sandro Mamukelashvili added to the roster, there may not be room for Castleton.
AJ Lawson should stick while Alijah Martin will get time to develop
AJ Lawson didn’t play in the semifinal due to injury, but he led the Raptors in scoring over Summer League with 18.5 points per game on 50% shooting and 45.5% from three. He was the most consistent offensive option on a team that struggled to score in the halfcourt. With limited bench scoring options behind the starters, Lawson’s ability to create and hit shots gives him a strong case to make the team.
Alijah Martin showed flashes of explosive athleticism and defensive grit. He averaged 8.8 points per game while shooting 35.9% from the field and 23.5% from deep. The rookie will spend most of the season with Raptors 905, but the physical tools and energy were evident.
Collin Murray-Boyles and Jonathan Mogbo look like future contributors
Collin Murray-Boyles and Jonathan Mogbo both played four games and brought steady defence with limited offensive involvement. Murray-Boyles averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 57.1% shooting. He looked comfortable guarding wings, moved well laterally, and showed good feel.
Mogbo averaged 9.5 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 65.4% from the field. His defence was a strength throughout, and he plays with relentless energy. Offensively, both are still developing, but the defensive foundation is in place. Murray-Boyles appears slightly ahead in the rotation, though both will spend time with Raptors 905.