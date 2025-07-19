5 Takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ Summer League Loss to the Kings
The Toronto Raptors’ Summer League run came to an end Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.
Toronto fell 98–88 to the Sacramento Kings in the semifinals, ending their week with a 4–1 record. It was a matchup between two undefeated teams with a spot in the championship game on the line. The Raptors made it interesting late, trimming a 22-point deficit down to just one, but Sacramento closed on a 15–6 run to advance to Sunday’s final.
Here are five takeaways from Toronto’s Summer League finale:
Jamal Shead saves his best for last
Jamal Shead delivered his strongest Summer League performance when the Raptors needed it most. The second-year guard had 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting with 12 assists, helping spark Toronto’s furious second-half comeback. He played with pace and control, hitting a clutch pull-up three in the fourth and creating quality looks for teammates throughout the game. It was an encouraging showing for a player who will head into training camp as the primary backup point guard behind Immanuel Quickley.
Ja’Kobe Walter started hot but couldn’t sustain it
Walter helped carry the Raptors early, scoring 10 of the team’s 16 first-quarter points. He finished with 19 on 5-for-12 shooting and added three steals. The second-year guard showed flashes of tough on-ball defense throughout the tournament, and his 26-point night against Denver was a standout. But he also struggled with consistency as a shot creator and fouled out with under two minutes to go on Saturday. It was a solid Summer League overall, but not quite a breakout.
Collin Murray-Boyles had a quiet finish but showed his upside
Collin Murray-Boyles was not as involved in the semifinal, finishing with just 4 points and a few nice passes. But over his four games in Las Vegas, he gave Toronto what they hoped to see: versatile defense, mobility, energy, and flashes of two-way potential. His offensive role remains a work in progress, but the foundation is there for the rookie to grow into a rotation contributor.
The Raptors have a defensive identity, but it comes with growing pains
Toronto forced 20 turnovers and scored 32 points off those takeaways. Their full-court pressure and aggressive perimeter defense turned the fourth quarter into chaos and nearly flipped the game. That intensity has become a calling card for this group and will likely carry into the season. But it remains a double-edged sword. The Raptors committed 32 fouls in the loss, putting Sacramento on the line repeatedly. Learning how to defend with force while staying disciplined will be a key focus moving forward.
Isaac Jones dominated and closed the door
Sacramento’s Isaac Jones was simply too much. The Kings forward poured in 36 points on 13-for-17 shooting, overpowering Toronto’s frontcourt and punishing defenders around the rim. Every time the Raptors made a push, Jones answered. He was the difference down the stretch, sealing Toronto’s fate and ending their hopes of a Summer League title.
A promising week comes up just short
Toronto shot 44.6% from the field and showed plenty of fight down the stretch, but could not overcome a cold offensive stretch in the third quarter. Head coach James Wade was ejected with 13 seconds left after expressing frustration with the officiating. Still, the Raptors leave Summer League with a 4–1 record, a clear defensive identity, and a few young players who showed they belong in the conversation for minutes when training camp arrives.