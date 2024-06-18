Raptors Contract: What to Expect For Scottie Barnes' Next Contract
Scottie Barnes is heading toward a massive contract extension this summer.
There really isn't much negotiating that'll take place between Barnes and the Toronto Raptors this summer as the organization prepares to lock the former No. 4 pick into a multi-year max contract extension. Considering Barnes has already become an All-Star, he's virtually guaranteed to get a max contract from Toronto at some point this summer.
There are, however, a few crucial details that will have to get worked out.
Financial Terms
Barnes' contract will be worth 25% of the salary cap beginning in the offseason of 2025. The current projected salary cap for the 2025-26 season is $155.1 million meaning Barnes' salary for that season will likely come in at $38.8 million and total roughly $224.9 over five seasons.
Supermax Terminology
Assuming Barnes signs a max contract extension, the deal will almost certainly include terminology that will allow Barnes to earn a supermax contract if he qualifies for an All-NBA team next season. That would bump his contract from the 25% max to the 30% max and allow Barnes to sign a deal worth $269.9 million over five years.
It's unlikely Barnes does qualify for an All-NBA team considering Toronto isn't likely to be a playoff team next year, but if he manages to stay healthy and play in 65 games next year it's possible. Both Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards just saw their rookie extensions jump to the supermax following All-NBA honors this summer.
Trade Kicker
Precedent suggests Barnes will likely get the maximum allowable 15 percent trade kicker in his contract. This means if Barnes is traded before the end of his contract, he'll receive a bonus of 15 percent of his remaining contract spread evenly over the remaining years of his contract.
Essentially all recent max rookie extensions have included a 15 percent trade kicker and it's unlikely Barnes' deal is different.
Player Option
The most important part of Barnes' next contract will likely involve the potential for a player option. Toronto has been very liberal when it comes to giving out player options in the past and it's possible Barnes tries to negotiate one for the fifth year of his contract.
Recent history suggests it's unlikely Barnes' contract does include a player option. None of Edwards, Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Darius Garland, or Michael Porter Jr. received player options in their max rookie extensions. That said, Luka Doncic and Trae Young both did and if Barnes does get one it'll mean he can be a free agent as early as the offseason of 2029.