Rich Paul Makes Wild Claim About Old LeBron James, Miami Heat ‘Big 3’ Teams
Rich Paul appeared on Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee asked Paul about the situation in Phoenix and how the acquisition of Kevin Durant didn't work out. Paul explained that it's "not just about names," and went on to explain how the idea of a "big three" doesn't actually work in the NBA.
Yes. This is the same Rich Paul who represents LeBron James, who also made some eyebrow raising comments on McAfee's show recently. Paul apparently doesn't think his client has ever been part of a "big three."
"I always love a big two," Paul told McAfee. "I don’t really love a big three. People talk big three, but the big three thing has never really worked. And you’ll say well what happened in Miami? That wasn’t really a big three. There was three guys that went in the lottery and they did really well individually on their teams so they had big numbers and had big accomplishments, but when you think about it, Bosh was the ultimate professional. He took a backseat and he played a role in which because had such a high IQ and he was such a professional as an individual. His approach to everything is what made that work."
Some might say the 2010-2014 Miami Heat are of course actually one of the greatest examples of a "big three." Not only are they three lottery picks who panned out, became All-Stars, Olympians and Hall of Famers, but they started on different teams and literally joined up to specifically become a big three. It was a pretty big deal at the time.
Thousands of fans don't show up to a press conference party with pyrotechnics for two superstars and a role player.
Who knows why Paul would say this or possibly even believe it, but the fact that he felt the need to say it out loud on a television show is truly wild. Just look at McAfee's face as he hears Paul explain that there wasn't a big three in Miami.
That's the face of a sports fan old enough to remember LeBron James winning titles with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade and then Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving.