Kevin Durant Trade Ripple: Houston Rockets' Second Round Pick Carousel
Going into the NBA Draft this year, the Rockets were the owners of the No. 59 overall pick in the second round. However, when Houston made a move for NBA Superstar Kevin Durant, they decided to send over their second-round pick along with four others to the Phoenix Suns.
A few hours before the kick-off of day two of the NBA Draft, it was reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania that the Phoenix would make a deal with the Golden State Warriors that would send the Rockets' No. 59 pick to the Warriors rather than the Suns.
Golden State would then use this No. 59 pick as leverage to move up into the draft, as it was traded for a third time in 12 hours, with the Warriors sending pick No. 59 and others to the Memphis Grizzlies.
With this selection, the Houston Rockets drafted Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack, who will report to Memphis, concluding the NBA Draft. He was the second Volunteers player picked in the 2025 NBA Draft, joining Chaz Lanier, who was drafted by the Detroit Pistons.
Mashack averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds and shot 34.3% on 3-pointers in his career. He averaged 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds as a senior.
He earned an All-SEC Defensive team in his final year of play as well, a fitting achievement for the defensive-minded guard as he exited Tennessee.
As the NBA Draft concluded, the Houston Rockets finished this year's draft season without a single selection coming back to Houston; however, their team is essentially already put together thanks to the trade of Kevin Durant and extensions of Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams.