Houston Rockets Lock Down Veteran Center Ahead of Free Agency
Steven Adams will return to Houston next season as the New Zealand center took to his Instagram to announce his return.
Adams was a big-time priority for the Houston Rockets' offseason, and now they have locked in on a three-year deal.
"Happy to be back Houston fam," said Adams in his Instagram story.
The Rockets are ecstatic to bring back the veteran center, as he was a big piece to the Rockets' late-season surge, including their playoff matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Houston leaned on Adams heavily in their playoff run as he basically turned into their sixth man, giving the Rockets a solid double-big lineup.
Several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, were rumored to be interested in acquiring Adams this offseason; however, Houston was able to secure the three-year, $39 million deal for the New Zealand center.
He will also assume the role of locker room leader for the Houston Rockets, a position he has held for several teams in his illustrious career so far. Adams has made a career as one of the most physical centers in the league, as well as one of the best rim protectors.
While some fans considered this Adams deal a potential overpay, given that the Rockets will have five rookie contracts to manage at some point, Rockets insiders quickly shut down those concerns, arguing that the Adams contract is well worth the signing.
"$13 million AAV for Steven Adams -- given his immense impact and success of the double-big lineups -- is NOT a "massive overpay,'" said Rockets insider Jackson Gatlin.
Despite dealing with a leg injury this past season, he was still able to prove his worth on his fourth franchise, which made the Rockets lock down Adams before he was able to hit the market.
This will also help set up a median for the big man market this offseason, as the 31-year-old was regarded as one of the highest available centers in free agency.
