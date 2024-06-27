NBA Draft Grade: Houston Rockets Select Reed Sheppard With No. 3 Overall Pick
The Houston Rockets drafted Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Rockets are determined to secure a star player this offseason, and it was reported and rumored they'd move off the No. 3 pick to do so. Still, they stood pat, landing Sheppard as he and Donovan Clingan were continually mocked to Houston ahead of the two-day event beginning.
Houston last drafted No. 3 in the draft in 2022 securing Jabari Smith Jr. who is an incredible defender who's offensive game is slowly coming together. The team adds Sheppard to a strong young core, which includes Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and more. Still, the team lacked shooting and Sheppard directly adds that to the Rockets.
Rockets No. 3 pick grade: A
The Rockets intention to win now has been made incredibly clear. They built a near playoff team last season, posting a 41-41 record after signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to their roster in free agency.
One area the team lacked in pursuit of postseason basketball, as mentioned, was shooting. Sheppard averaged 12.5 points per game, playing 28.9 minutes per game in 33 contests (five starts). In those games, he converted 52 percent of his 3-pointers, adding elite floor-spacing.
Sheppard is sneakily athletic, though undersized at 6-foot-3, 187 pounds. His lack of size can be covered by his backcourt counterpart Thompson, as the two will be the guards off the bench next season.
Drafting Sheppard was one of the ways the team can address an immediate need while getting a high-upside player who fits the bill with the long-term plans.
Now, the Rockets will continue to navigate free agency and the offseason as potential trade partners linked to a handful of stars, which Sheppard might get the opportunity to play alongside.
