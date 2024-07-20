Rockets' Reed Sheppard Forces NBA Executive to Walk Back Pre-Draft Take
The 2024 NBA Draft class was regarded as the weakest one we'd seen in years. Tanking teams were advised that this wouldn't be the year to land a difference-maker.
In other words, don't expect a Victor Wembanyama or Zion Williamson type of player. Don't place your hope on reeling in a Ja Morant or Anthony Davis type of talent.
It won't happen this time around.
Fans casted disappointment upon discovering that their favorite team was gifted a lottery pick in the draft lottery. The Houston Rockets were one of the teams to land a lottery pick, making it the fourth year in a row, although the circumstances were different this time around.
Unlike previous years, the Rockets didn't have the worst record in their conference, they simply had the Brooklyn Nets' pick, who were one of just nine teams to lose at least 50 games.
The Rockets ultimately selected Reed Sheppard- the Kentucky sharpshooter and floor general. Sheppard has lit up the Summer League, easily becoming one of the best players in the Las Vegas showcase.
Sheppard's play has already caused one of the league's executives to walk back the pre-draft narratives, telling ESPN's senior writers that he's been amazed with the Rockets rookie.
"Reed Sheppard, for example, has blown me away with his feel for the game and confidence. These guys are different players now than they were in March. Their bodies have gotten better. They are more explosive. And they've all been working on their game like crazy.
This is going to be a fun group to follow... We're already seeing some real steals emerge here in Vegas."
The unnamed executive spoke with ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Ohm Youngmisuk. All told, Sheppard has averaged 20 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 50 percent from the field.
If the Summer League is any indication of the player that Sheppard will become, there are going to be several executives that will also be impressed with Sheppard, sooner rather than later.
