Tari Eason's value on the Houston Rockets is unquestioned. It's well-known what he brings to the table.

He first immersed as a two-way force as a rookie, in 2022-23, suiting up all 82 games for the Rockets. This season figured to be a pivotal one for the 24-year-old small forward, especially on the contract front.

Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone has made it a point to lock up Houston's home-grown young talents over the years, from a financial standpoint. Alperen Sengun received a contract extension, as did Jalen Green in the same summer (prior to his trade to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant in the following summer).

Jabari Smith Jr. was signed to an extension prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season. The trend has become clear. The pattern couldn't be more evident.

Naturally, Tari Eason was next. His situation was a bit different, however, as he's been limited for much of his career (if not most of his career).

While Eason proved himself to be a bit of an iron man as a rookie, injuries have caught up to him and limited his availability in a major way. Entering this season, Eason had missed 85 games combined, which is an entire NBA season.

The Rockets offered Eason a $100 million deal, albeit with an injury guarantee. In other words, it wasn't a fully guaranteed deal, like the ones signed by Green, Sengun and Smith. Naturally, Eason turned it down, opting to bet on himself and re-visit the contract front at the end of the season.

Operating out of a place of luxury, as he's set to hit restricted free agency when the season is over. All it'll take is one team to sign him to an offer sheet.

Then the Rockets will have the option to match the offer, if they want to keep Eason and deem said offer to be within reason.

Eason was off to a great season at the start of the year, showing of a much improved outside shooting stroke, shooting 50.9 percent from deep through Houston's first 11 games, at which point he got injured again.

Eason would go on to miss Houston's next 14 games, but found himself in the starting lineup during Houston's Christmas Day slaughter over the Los Angeles Lakers, in which he made a tremendous impact, to the tune of six stocks.

Seven games after that, he found himself hobbled once more, and would go on to miss the Rockets' next five games.

Eason has struggled in Houston's last five games, averaging 7 points on 15-of-44 from the field. A mere 34.1 percent.

And his outside shooting stroke has tanked significantly during that stretch, as he's gone 3-for-21, good for just 14 percent.

Naturally, Eason's rebuffed contract offer resurfaced, with Houston sports expert Robert Land taking to social media to bring it back up.

Not sure Tari Eason will be offered more than a 4 yr $60M Extension. If he was betting on himself this season, he lost 💁‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G6doNiU0qd — Robert Land | Houston Sports Talk Podcast Host (@HSTPodcast) March 7, 2026

Eason's mom, Teroya Eason, took note of the tweet and issued a clap back of her own.

"Do the math on what it looks like to REMOVE him from every game this season. Then come back to me. If you can’t do the math you’re just another gossiping Hobbit."

First off, you have to respect Mama Eason going to bat for her son. That's her baby.

We should also note the accuracy of Land's assessment. Again, Eason hasn't been putting his best game on tape, of late.

Likely because he's playing through injuries. This late in the season, that's not far-fetched at all.

But there's one thing worth noting. Even if Eason gets $60 million fully guaranteed, that's likely more than the guaranteed money that he would've otherwise received under that proposed $100 million deal. Remember, there was an injury guarantee attached.

Considering how much time Eason misses on a regular (he's missed 22 games this season), he would've lost out financially under that proposed deal.

In the end, the math works out better for Eason (under Land's proposal). Even if it works out the same, he still didn't take a net loss.