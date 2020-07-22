Mike D'Antoni Honors John Lewis, Encourages Voting in November

The Rockets have been active on the social justice front in recent months, and head coach Mike D'Antoni used Wednesday's press conference as an opportunity to champion voting rights across the country.

D'Antoni met with the media in a Zoom call on Wednesday morning, wearing a shirt in honor of late Georgia congressman John Lewis. D'Antoni's shirt used Lewis' phrase "good trouble, necessary trouble," along with a simple message: vote.

Lewis, a former Georgia congressman, died at the age of 80 on July 17. In addition to over three decades in congress, Lewis was one of the leading figures in the Civil Rights Movement, playing a key role in the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Lewis spoke at the March on Washington in 1963, and he is perhaps best known for his role in the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery.

D'Antoni honored Lewis with Wednesday's shirt, and he implored his fellow citizens to take part in the 2020 election in November.

"If we can bring light to certain situations that are unjust in our society, if we can strive to get a better union, then let's do it," D'Antoni told the media on Wednesday. "What kind of country do you want? What kind of reforms do you want? We all have that opportunity to chime in."

Rockets guard Austin Rivers noted the uptick in social justice efforts across the NBA on Monday. Rivers attributed the rise to guidance and encouragement from the league's top players as well as commissioner Adam Silver.

"All of us have voices, we are what makes the league what it is. I think if you look at any sports across the board, nobody has the voices like the NBA players do," Rivers said. "I'm very proud of that. I'm very thankful to be a part of that."

The NBA has painted "Black Lives Matter" on all three courts in Orlando, another nod to the league's growing social footprint. Players will also be able to replace the name on their jersey with a message supporting social justice, though only certain phrases were approved. Houston guard Russell Westbrook teamed up with the NBPA on Sunday to design shirts with additional social justice phrases not allowed on jerseys in Orlando.