How Can Russell Westbrook, Rockets Break the Harden Trap?

The Rockets' offense stalled for much of Tuesday's loss against the Blazers, but Houston didn't exactly struggle to generate quality looks. Mike D'Antoni's squad launched 53 threes against Portland, with plenty coming in the wide-open variety. Simple shooting luck led to a shaky offensive performance on Tuesday. The Rockets should continue to be confident in their approach.

So how exactly did Houston receive so many open jumpers against the Blazers? Portland's scheme can take much of the credit. Terry Stotts' crew consistently double-teamed James Harden throughout the contest, holding the NBA's scoring leader to just 23 points on 7-17 from the field. The double teams of Harden led to a steady stream of opportunities for Russell Westbrook. Houston relies on a diet of threes on most nights, but Tuesday brought a serious dose of déjà vu.

Most Houston possessions on Tuesday followed a similar pattern. Harden was doubled a few feet outside the three-point line, and he often found Westbrook as an outlet near the foul line. Westbrook then had a 4-on-3 opportunity, and for the most part, he decisively drove downhill and attacked the defense. Portland often sent a second counter at Houston, clogging the paint with two defenders in order to prevent an open layup. The scheme created an easy decision for Westbrook. Find the open shooter, then hope a triple falls.

The Rockets were largely satisfied with their shot selection on Tuesday despite going just 19-53 from three. An open three for any player in Houston's small-ball rotation (aside from Russell Westbrook) qualifies as a good look, and one triple from a role player can lead to an avalanche from beyond the arc. But Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni noted the need to add at least a dash of variety. Harden remains Houston's engine, and limiting the double teams thrown his way should prove valuable in the postseason. Increased pace could help spice up the Rockets' formulaic attack.

"We have to play faster and we have to go before the double team gets to James," D'Antoni said postgame. "Whether that’s a lack of energy, tired legs, probably a little bit of both, that’s where we made our mistakes. We gotta find some energy and be ready for the next game."

Houston has the luxury of forcing defenses to pick their poison against two MVPs, and Westbrook led the charge for the Rockets on Tuesday. Yet even with another Hall-of-Famer by his side, Harden's scoring remains paramount to Houston's Finals chances. The next two weeks could determine whether trapping Harden becomes a staple or an anomaly for defenses in the 2020 playoffs.