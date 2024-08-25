Former Houston Rockets Center Sends Message to Los Angeles Lakers Fans
In roughly a month from now, teams will begin hosting media days and getting the band back together ahead of preseason for a training camp.
With this, players have the opportunity to begin the season with a clean slate. For former Houston Rockets and current Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood, this season offers just that. Since being traded from the Rockets in 2022, the center has seen his production decline.
The Rockets traded Wood to the Dallas Mavericks in 2022 after he played two seasons in Houston. In his time in a Rockets jersey, the 28-year-old averaged 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 38 percent on 3-pointers.
Wood's time in Houston was not only his longest-tenured team but his best play in his career thus far. With the Mavericks, he moved to the bench for the majority of his time with the team, averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
After his stint in Dallas, Wood signed with the Lakers, teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with a chance to turn things back around. While his first season was injury-riddled, he sent a message to Lakers fans ahead of his second year with the club.
"I'm back yall," Wood wrote on Instagram. "and I'm coming back next season with a venegance."
Wood appeared in 50 games, earning one start last season before undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in a rather underwhelming campaign.
The former Rocket has slowly declined since his time with the franchise, and he's looking to return and get back to form in Los Angeles next season.
