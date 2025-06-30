Free Agency: Houston Rockets Ink Dorian Finney-Smith to Four-Year Deal
As if the Rockets' offseason could not get any better, Rafael Stone and the front office have reached an agreement with veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith on a four-year, $53 million contract, as reported by Shams Charania.
Finney-Smith recently declined his $15.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, making him an unrestricted free agent.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported this morning that the Rockets were working to secure a meeting with Finney-Smith among other free agents, and it did not take long for the 32-year-old wing to ink a deal with Houston.
Finney-Smith will be a great addition to the already loaded wing room for the Rockets and offer great veteran insight to some of the rising stars that Houston has on their roster.
Playing for both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers this past season, Finney-Smith shot a career high 41% behind the arc, and held All-Star players to 47% effective shooting in halfcourt, which ranked top-10 among players to defend 125+ shots last season, according to Shams.
He plays the brand of basketball that Ime Udoka loves as a coveted 3-and-D veteran wing. He'll be an excellent rotational player for the Rockets and provide knockdown shooting that the Rockets were missing last season
Finney-Smith has made a career of being a solid defender, and now with a solid shot developed at the three-point line, the eight year NBA veteran is ready to contribute to a potential NBA Championship roster with the Houston Rockets.