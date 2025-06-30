Inside The Rockets

Free Agency: Houston Rockets Ink Dorian Finney-Smith to Four-Year Deal

Rockets continue their red hot offseason by signing top free agent wing Dorian Finney-Smith.

Alec Elijah

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) heads to the sidelines to inbound the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) heads to the sidelines to inbound the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

As if the Rockets' offseason could not get any better, Rafael Stone and the front office have reached an agreement with veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith on a four-year, $53 million contract, as reported by Shams Charania.

Finney-Smith recently declined his $15.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported this morning that the Rockets were working to secure a meeting with Finney-Smith among other free agents, and it did not take long for the 32-year-old wing to ink a deal with Houston.

Finney-Smith will be a great addition to the already loaded wing room for the Rockets and offer great veteran insight to some of the rising stars that Houston has on their roster.

Playing for both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers this past season, Finney-Smith shot a career high 41% behind the arc, and held All-Star players to 47% effective shooting in halfcourt, which ranked top-10 among players to defend 125+ shots last season, according to Shams.

Dorian Finney-Smith (17)
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) celebrates after scoring a three pointer agains the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

He plays the brand of basketball that Ime Udoka loves as a coveted 3-and-D veteran wing. He'll be an excellent rotational player for the Rockets and provide knockdown shooting that the Rockets were missing last season

Finney-Smith has made a career of being a solid defender, and now with a solid shot developed at the three-point line, the eight year NBA veteran is ready to contribute to a potential NBA Championship roster with the Houston Rockets.

feed

Published
Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

Home/Free Agency