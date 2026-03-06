Views From the Game: The Houston Rockets Fall to the Warriors 115-113

The Houston Rockets began a two-game homestand Thursday, hosting longtime rivals, the Golden State Warriors, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith were all listed as questionable before the game.

As the Rockets enter the final 22 regular-season games, with 14 at home, the stakes are high. With only a few games separating seeds three through six in the Western Conference, every matchup is crucial.

With that backdrop, before the game, Ime Udoka addressed the media on the starting lineup, facing the Warriors, and injury updates.

Udoka confirmed Sengun and Thompson would play. Smith, after testing his ankle pregame, also returned to the starting lineup.

Udoka added that Dorian Finney-Smith would miss Thursday's game but return Friday against the Blazers. Knowing the Warriors were shorthanded, the Rockets aimed to start strong and eliminate any chance of an upset.

Rockets vs Warriors

The Rockets struggled to get going, scoring just 2 of their first 10 attempts and falling behind 16-9. Offensively, only Kevin Durant found success for Houston, while the Warriors were efficient, converting 9 of their first 15 shots to build an 11-point lead late in the first quarter.

Houston ended the first quarter down 30-20. Early in the second, their struggles continued until Reed Sheppard energized the team, scoring 11 points in 10 minutes to close the gap and stabilize Houston's offense.

Houston trimmed the gap in the second quarter, narrowing the score to 51-47 by halftime.

In the third quarter, neither team was able to pull away from the other, as they traded baskets for most of the period. The Rockets, however, finished the quarter strong and, after trailing for much of the game, took an 82-81 lead into the fourth quarter.

The back-and-forth continued in the fourth quarter, leading to a tense final minute where both teams had chances to seal the win. Missed opportunities sent the game into overtime tied.

In overtime, the Warriors took control, leading by as many as 5 points, and the Rockets could never get back into the game. Too many turnovers and missed assignments in overtime, similar to the Rockets' slow start in the first quarter. The Rockets fell to the shorthanded Warriors 115-113.

Postgame

After another disappointing loss, Ime Udoka, Reed Sheppard, and Kevin Durant spoke to the media after the game. Udoka was up first and spoke about the Rockets' lack of communication on defense.

Ime was asked what led to some of the defensive breakdowns throughout the game.



Ime talked about playing down to the competition and lack of communication on the court.



"Lack of communication is the main culprit and I feel like I'm louder than a lot of the guys on court from…

I wanted to ask Kevin Durant about Udoka comments to see what could be done to fix the lack of communication on defense or if he believes that is the case.

I asked Kevin about the lack of communication on the defensive end at times throughout the game.



KD said that they do communicate on the court but it could be better.



"Its not bad at all. I feel like it could be better especially against teams like this that move a lot who have…

One of the few bright spots in the loss was the continued great play of its second year guard Reed Sheppard. Rockets on SI asked Sheppard if the game is starting to slow down for him in his second season.

The first thing players mention when first coming in the league is how much faster the gsme is compared to college.



Coming off a 30 point gsme asked Reed if the gsme has slowed down for him this year.



"A lot of its confidence but getting comfortable the NBA a totally different…

The Rockets don't have to wait long to try and get back into the win column as they host the Blazers Friday night.