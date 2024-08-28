Rockets' Guard Named One of Best Players in Loaded 2025 Free Agent Class
The last seven years have proven just how much the Houston Rockets value the point guard position. After trading for a future Hall of Fame floor general in Chris Paul, the franchise traded for yet another legendary floor general in Russell Westbrook.
After determining that the Westbrook-James Harden pairing wasn't going to work, the franchise traded for yet another supermax point guard in John Wall. And in spite of the Wall acquisition, the Rockets traded for Kevin Porter Jr. and changed his position to....point guard.
The Rockets explored bringing James Harden back but ultimately signed a different point guard in Fred VanVleet, who brought the leadership, defense, and lunch-pail attitude and mentality sought by Ime Udoka. VanVleet was everything the Rockets hoped for last season (although he oftentimes developed laser eyes towards Alperen Sengun when there were better options).
However, the 2019 NBA champion could become an unrestricted free agent after 2025, as the third year of his contract includes a team option. If the Rockets make the surprising decision to decline his option, there will surely be no shortage of suitors lined up for his services.
Especially based on the latest list of free agents in the 2025 free agent class, which ranks him seventh best in the class by FanSided's Chris Kline. The reasoning is below.
"Fred VanVleet's contract includes a $44.8 million club option for the 2025-26 season. There's a world in which the Houston Rockets pick it up and float VanVleet's expiring contract in trade talks, but that is a lot to commit toward a 6-foot-nothing guard on the wrong side of 30. VanVleet was excellent last season, but it's fair to wonder how his game will age.
That said, VanVleet continues to leverage his strength in unique ways on the defensive end. He's a highly trained pickpocket and the offensive production is well documented. From deep pull-up 3s to expertly navigated pick-and-roll actions, VanVleet can still run an offense and elevate teammates. The Rockets benefitted immensely from VanVleet's steady hand last season, but another factor pushing him out the door in Houston's wealth of young talent.
Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in June's NBA Draft, was the best rookie at Summer League. He looks the part of VanVleet's successor, and the Rockets will also need to open up more ball-handling reps for Amen Thompson over time. VanVleet has been a nice transitional leader for the Rockets, but he's not their long-term point guard."
The full list is below:
1. Jimmy Butler
2. Kyrie Irving
3. James Harden
4. Aaron Gordon
5. Myles Turner
6. Brandon Ingram
7. Fred VanVleet
8. Alex Caruso
9. Jonathan Kuminga
10. Tyus Jones
Again, it would be a surprise if the Rockets let VanVleet go. They think the world of him.
So much that there's been speculation regarding whether they'll give him a new deal with a short-term bandaid.
But again, if that does happen, he'll be highly sought after.
