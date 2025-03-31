Houston Dominates Phoenix, Secures Biggest Win of Season
The Houston Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 148-109. Eight different players scored in double digits, and Houston shot 57.1% from the field as well as 58.1% from three.
Houston and Phoenix battled in the first quarter in a period of back-and-forth shooting. Early on, Amen Thompson went to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his ankle, but he came back into the game and put up eight points in the quarter. Aaron Holiday subbed into the period late and helped Houston go on a 10-0, pulling away from Phoenix and ending the quarter up 34-22.
A 16-0 run from the first quarter and into the second quarter is the story of the second period. Houston steamrolled the Suns outscoring them 44-27 due to their outstanding defense. Stopping Kevin Durant was huge, but a small scuffle with him got Dillon Brooks ejected. The Rockets forced 9 turnovers and scored 16 points off of them. Shooting was also phenomenal for Houston as they moved the ball exceptionally to get open looks, shooting 56.9% from the field and 64.3% from three.
Jalen Green had a huge third quarter, scoring 17 points. The Rockets continued to dominate in the third period, continuing to hit shots and force turnovers. Although they could not stop Devin Booker, he was the only person who had the hot hand and could score for Phoenix. Kevin Durant suffered an ankle injury after stepping on Jabari Smith Jr.'s foot, and had to go into the locker room. Cam Whitmore checked in for the Rockets late in the period for the first time in seven games. Houston ended the period up 112-73.
Whitmore had a great fourth quarter, as well as Reed Sheppard. They helped the Rockets gain their biggest win of the season and secured Houston's largest win over Phoenix ever.
The Rockets face the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. CST.