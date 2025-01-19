Jalen Green Continues Hot Streak as Rockets Beat Trail Blazers in Blowout Win
The Houston Rockets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-103 as Jalen Green led the way with 26 points. Houston shot 44.4% from the field and 45.2% from three.
Alperen Sengun got the Rockets off to a hot start with six points on 3-for-6 field goals before the Trail Blazers called a timeout down 10-2. Houston's lead started to fade away due to Toumani Camara's hot streak and a three from Kris Murray. The Rockets went from shooting 50% to 42.9% during the loss of their lead as well. Dillon Brooks' hustle and energy kept the team in the game as he was getting into the paint and scoring as well as running for rebounds. Jalen Green made a buzzer-beating three to go up 25-23 to end the first quarter.
The second quarter started much of the same as Houston was able to gain a lead, and Portland got a two-point lead off of a three-pointer from Anfernee Simons. Green got Houston back in the game with a three of his own followed by a dunk from Cam Whitmore to make the deficit just one before Scoot Henderson fired with another three and Camara made a layup just before Tari Eason did. Fred VanVleet tied the game with a three at 38 on his first make of the game before Camara did to regain Portland's lead. Green hit a three with 46.1 seconds left to go in the half making the score 51-45, and the score at halftime was 51-50.
Houston's shooting in the first half was not great. The team shot 38.6% from the field compared to Portland's 40.9%. Both teams shot poorly from three. The Rockets shot 25% and the Trail Blazers shot 30%. Green lead the way for Houston with 14 points in the half on 6-for-8 field goals. Camara had 10 for Portland on 4-for-8 field goals.
Green and Brooks continued to stay hot to start the second half. Houston collected 10 straight points and a lead nine-point lead off of a three from Green and Brooks. The Canadian's hustle led to an assist to Sengun to cap off the 10-point run before a timeout was called by Portland. G-League Ignite's shooting guard hit another three to make it a 15-0 run and go up by 14 points. Green had 12 in the quarter and Sengun had 14 to help the Rockets secure an 87-74 at the end of the period. Houston outscored Portland 36-24 in the 12 minutes.
The fourth quarter was much of the same. Houston was able to maintain and increase its lead. Brooks ended the game with 22 points and six rebounds, Sengun ended with 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Eason finished with 18 points and three steals off of the bench.
The Rockets take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday at Toyota Center. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. CST.
