The Rockets will face an opponent for the first time in over four months on Friday, though Houston's matchup with the Raptors won't exactly feature the highest of stakes. Friday will mark the first of three scrimmages for the Rockets in Orlando, and Houston may even use its seeding games as an extended tune-up before the postseason. But that doesn't mean Friday's contest is completely meaningless.

Houston will look to hit the ground running to a degree in their first scrimmage in the NBA bubble. James Harden will play in the contest, as could Russell Westbrook. Eric Gordon will look to get off to a fast start after an injury-riddled 2019-20, while Jeff Green, DeMarre Carroll and Robert Covington are eying further continuity after joining the team midseason. The road to the Larry O'Brien trophy begins on Friday.

So what will Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni look for in Houston's first scrimmage? Let's run through the three keys to Friday's exhibition.

MVP Fitness

It may have taken a nearly two-week delay, but the Rockets had both of their MVPs on the floor during practice on Tuesday. James Harden appeared to be in-shape and ready to play from the outset in Orlando, attributing his fitness to training sessions in Phoenix and Houston. Will Harden be joined by Westbrook on Friday? The answer remains unclear

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Monday that Westbrook was unlikely to play in Friday's scrimmage vs. Toronto. But D'Antoni's tune changed the following day. Houston's head coach said he'll leave the decision to team medical personnel, noting Westbrook could very well exit his quarantine in game shape.

"If you look at Russell, on his worst day he's probably in better shape than anybody we have," D'Antoni said. "I think he'll come here and be ready to go."

Westbrook's minutes will likely be dampened if he does take the floor on Friday. With two more scrimmages before the season's resumption, D'Antoni has no reason to rush back his superstar point guard. Don't consider Friday night as any sort of benchmark with regards to the status of Houston's MVPs.

Empty the Bench

Trimmed playing time for Westbrook and Harden should open the door for a deep cast of rotation players to take the floor during Friday's scrimmage. And the contest could help D'Antoni juggle a jumbled rotation ahead of the season restart.

Houston has effectively excised all centers from its rotation, with 37-year-old Tyson Chandler now serving as a secondary coach and practice opponent. What's left on the Rockets' roster? More wings than Daryl Morey could ever ask for. Let's sort through D'Antoni's options.

The Rockets starting five is settled in Orlando, with its two MVPs flanked by Robert Covington, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. Austin Rivers and Eric Gordon are guaranteed minutes, leaving five players to jockey for likely three spots. Ben McLemore is almost guaranteed a playoff role, as is Jeff Green after his emergence as a backup center. The battle becomes truly tight after McLemore and Green.

DeMarre Carroll, Luc Mbah a Moute and Bruno Caboclo each bring impressive length and versatility, though they all have their fair share of warts. Give Carroll the upper hand for now given his playoff experience, but don't discount Caboclo if he turns in a trio of strong scrimmages. The 24-year-old forward has too much wingspan to ignore as D'Antoni looks to bolster his playoff rotation.

Gordon Back on Track?

Harden and Westbrook are Houston's best players, but the Rockets' playoff hopes could very well hinge on the performance of Eric Gordon. At his best, the Indiana product is an impressive third option, able to punish teams both beyond the arc and at the rim. Gordon was at times Houston's most effective player against the Warriors in 2018 and 2019, and a similar performance is necessary to defeat either of the Los Angeles juggernauts. But a strong effort from Gordon is anything but guaranteed.

The Rockets' sixth man is in the midst of perhaps the worst season of his career in 2019-20. Gordon is shooting a career-low 37% from the field, and he's battled a host of injuries throughout the season. Gordon missed 22 games in November and December after undergoing knee surgery, and he's been marred by a slate of ankle and shin issues since the calendar turned 2020. Gordon hasn't been reliable by any stretch this season.

There remains optimism that Gordon can turn things around in Orlando. Both D'Antoni and Morey were complimentary of Gordon's practice performance over the last week, and Gordon expressed optimism regarding his health and upcoming performance.

"I’m happy that I’m back to full health," Gordon told the media on a Zoom call. "I feel like I’m in a really great place. I’ve been working out for a while, I’m in good shape. I look forward to getting back out there."

Gordon and the Rockets still have plenty of time to prepare for the postseason, with the eight seeding games providing additional opportunities to get in true midseason form. But that doesn't mean we should completely dismiss Friday night. A strong performance from Gordon would be a truly encouraging sign after a dismal regular season.