Rockets Beat Golden State to Secure Homecourt Advantage in First Round of Playoffs
The Houston Rockets won 106-96 over the Golden State Warriors. Dillon Brooks led the way for the Rockets with 24 points.
Houston came out to start the game with a big sense of urgency. Dillon Brooks was able to get the Rockets off to a quick 6-0 start due to taking advantage of his size with Steph Curry defending him. However, a change of speed in the Warriors' control got them up 8-6 before the Rockets tied it, leading to a timeout called by Golden State. Coming out of the timeout, the Warriors got a nine-point lead due to their ball movement and off-ball screens, which caused the Rockets to get lost on defense and give up open three-pointers. Amen Thompson took control over the ball to end the first quarter, and a pass to Jabari Smith Jr., followed by a screen from Thompson, caused a big three. Houston was able to cut Golden State's lead from 11 points to just six to end the period.
Smith Jr. stayed hot to start the second quarter, quickly scoring seven points. Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun stopped the Warriors from driving into the lane, forcing them to shoot while they were cold. Golden State also started 0-for-4 from the free throw line, which helped Houston gain back their lead. Playing through Smith Jr. and getting him the ball was very effective in getting a lead. The end of the second quarter got chippy after Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green started chirping as well as Sengun and Green. Houston fed off of the energy, and pushed the pace in order to maintain their lead, going into halftime up 51-50.
Early on into the third period, Green went up for a layup and elbowed Sengun in the face, causing for a flagrant I to be called. Green was not ejected, and the intensity of the game got even higher. The Rockets continued to harass Curry, much like the rest of the game, which helped them maintain their lead throughout the quarter.
Thompson led the Rockets to start the fourth quarter, attacking the rim to get points, giving Houston a 10-point lead. Frustration started to settle in for the Warriors towards the end of the fourth quarter, and it led to their defense becoming too tight, causing Rockets players to get open. Curry was playing too tough up on Jalen Green, so he stepped back and made a three. On the following possession, once again, the defense was too tight, leading Green to find an open three once again. Thompson stayed glued to Curry, leading to a turnover off of Curry's foot, causing Houston to score once again. Steve Kerr then subbed in Golden State's third unit.
The Rockets face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Intuit Dome. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. CST.