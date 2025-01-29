Rockets Beat Hawks in Close Game During Final Seconds
The Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 100-96. Jalen Green led the way for Houston with 25 points.
Ime Udoka called an early timeout for Houston as Atlanta got off to a hot start. Down 7-3, the Hawks went on a 13-0 run to go up 16-7. The Rockets made a push midway through the first quarter to put themselves down just three points, leading to a timeout called by the Hawks. Atlanta continued to control the first period, as they ended up quarter up 27-22.
The second quarter started the same way, as Atlanta stayed in control. Jalen Green started the game 0-for-4 in the first quarter but made his first three shots to start the second period. Houston gained a lead with under seven minutes left to go in the half. Although the Rockets shot 54.1% from the field compared to the Hawks' 42.1%, it was not enough to hold their lead. Houston also committed 14 turnovers in the first 24 minutes, and as such, the Hawks were up 50-49 at halftime.
Green continued to stay hot in the third quarter, scoring 12 points to help the Rockets gain a lead. Jae'Sean Tate was also solid in the period, scoring eight points. Houston ended the third quarter up 82-73 after a solid performance from the two players.
Houston gained a 16-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Atlanta was able to go on a 9-0 run to make the score 96-89, causing Udoka to call a timeout. Their run ended at 11 when Amen Thompson made two free throws. Dyson Daniels drove to the rim to make a floater and got fouled by Fred VanVleet. He made the and-one free throw to cut the lead down to two with 46.2 seconds left in the game before Alperen Sengun iced the contest with 2.1 seconds remaining.
The Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at FedExForum. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. CST.
